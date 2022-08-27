Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): Hollywood's power couple Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are celebrating 25 years of marriage.

Actor Lisa Rinna posted a throwback photo of herself and her husband, actor Harry Hamlin sharing a kiss on their wedding day.

According to Fox News, for their 1997 nuptials, Rinna donned a white Vera Wang gown, while Hamlin wore a suit.

"#tbt 25 years ago," she captioned the photo. "My Hero," Rinna added.

Hamlin and Rinna are renowned for their social media tributes to one another and their candour regarding their union. The 'Mad Men' actor discussed the secret behind their long-lasting marriage with Us Weekly in an interview.

"Lisa and I are of the same mind," Hamlin told the outlet. "When you get married, you get married. So, we have a very functional relationship, and we respect each other and listen to each other and admire each other, and we let each other be. We're not helicopter husband and wife."

Despite being in a committed relationship, Hamlin disclosed that the two do not share many interests. "I have no idea why opposites attract, but we are completely and utterly opposite," he further explained. "But I love to cook, and she doesn't, so we all get fed up as a result of that. I have no interest in pop culture and she does so whatever I know about pop culture I get from her." "As far as the science stuff goes, she's marginally into that, but she's very busy with all the things that she's doing."

Hamlin got married to 'The Real Housewives' star in March 1997. The couple shares two daughters, and both of the daughters are successful models. (ANI)

