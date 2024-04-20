Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Hema Malini's daughters, Isha and Ahana Deol, arrived in Mathura on Saturday to meet youth and garner support for their mother in the Lok Sabha elections.

The two arrived at the Banke Bihari Temple, where they bowed before Lord Banke Bihari Ji, and sought divine blessings.

Also Read | Tovino Thomas' Nadikar, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Suriya's Kanguva - Here's a Look at the 12 Most-Awaited South Indian Films of 2024!.

During their visit, temple priest Abhilash Goswami presented them with the Lord's blessed cloth and 'prasad.'

While speaking to ANI, the actress praised the development and preservation efforts in Mathura and Vrindavan.

Also Read | CBS Announces Cancellation of So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas - Dramatic End for Both Shows!.

"There's so much to say about Mathura, I'm coming here after some time, and there's been so much development. It feels so good here. And the special thing is that along with development, you all have taken care of Vrindavan's alleys, its heritage, you've preserved it well," Isha said.

Isha expressed confidence in her mother's victory in the elections, highlighting the support from Mathura's residents.

"There are so many supporters here who are the residents of Mathura. They want my mother to stay here and win the election from here. They want her to do much more, and it's because of their support that my mom can do all this. So, their support is important," she said.

Having concluded their temple visit, Isha and Ahana will next interact with youth in colleges and universities in Mathura.

Hema Malini is fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the third consecutive time from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat.

From 1991 to 1999, Mathura was the BJP's stronghold four times. In 2004, Mathura went to Congress's account. In 2009, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary became an MP from Mathura.

In 2014, the BJP fielded Hema Malini who won. In the 2019 elections, Hema's husband, actor Dharmendra, also campaigned for her and gathered a huge crowd in her favour. Due to the public welfare schemes of the double-engine government, once again in 2019, lotus bloomed in Mathura and Hema Malini became an MP.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases. Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1, respectively.

Mathura will poll in the second phase of the general elections on April 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)