Washington [US], August 14 (ANI): Netflix has renewed "Love, Death, and Robots" for Season 4.

The huge streaming service announced it on Friday via Instagram.

Also Read | Aamir Khan Joins 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign, Hoists Tricolour at His Mumbai Home To Celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on May 20, 2022, the critically acclaimed episodic anthology series released its nine-episode third season on Netflix. In 2019 and 2021, respectively, seasons 1 and 2 were broadcast.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ChKa5wpjitw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Also Read | Dhokha Round D Corner: Aparshakti Khurana All Set To Play a Kashmiri Terrorist in R Madhavan, Darshan Kumaar, Khushali Kumar's Thriller.

The show has received three consecutive nominations for outstanding short-form animated programmes and has won 12 Emmy Awards to date. This is due to the fact that each episode is under 22 minutes long.

Both the first and second seasons of the programme took home awards in the same category. A deaf knight and a siren fall in love in Alberto Mielgo's Season 3 episode "Jibaro," which is nominated for an Emmy Award for greatest individual accomplishment in animation by a jury.

Each episode of "Love, Death, and Robots" offers a unique story that is animated in a variety of styles by international creative teams. Additionally, a variety of genres are represented in the episodes, including comedy, drama, horror, and more.

Each episode also typically has a distinct voice cast, with a number of well-known performers providing the voices for various characters. These people include Chris Parnell, Joel McHale, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Topher Grace, John DiMaggio, and Elodie Young.

The series executive producers are Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, Joshua Donen, and supervising director Jennifer Yuh Nelson, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

"The way I felt is that there was not a lot of adult animation in the west, and particularly not in America, and particularly not at the budget levels that allowed for really high-end CG like what was going on at Pixar and DreamWorks for kids and we felt it was time to do that for adults", Miller said at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)