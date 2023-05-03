Mumbai [India], May 3 (ANI): Apart from sharing screen space for the popular TV show 'Anupamaa', actor Madalsa Sharma has collaborated with Sudhanshu Pandey once again. This time for a music video for the song titled 'Dil Ki Tu Zameen'. This is her third video and she is looking forward to its release.

"It was a super fun experience shooting for a music video with Sudhanshu as we've been working together in 'Anupamaa' for the last 3 years. So even while shooting for the music video we were in the same comfort zone. What made it all the more special was that it was an outdoor shoot and the locations were spectacularly amazing," said Madalsa.

The music video has been shot in Gujarat and the actor enjoyed shooting at some of the beautiful locations. As she mentioned, "I was surprised to see the locations because they were as beautiful as any other part of the world. We were the first ones to shoot at these untouched locations, which you all will see in our music video soon."

"As you must have seen in our reels, we share a "Tom n Jerry" sort of bond. We've been working together for all this time and it's always been a fun-filled exercise which we both enjoy," she added.

Praising Sudhanshu for his portrayal of Vanraj in 'Anupamaa', she said, "Vanraj Shah is the leading man of our show and he's been carrying the show wonderfully well. He's responsible for making Anupamaa interesting because of his characterisation and Sudhanshu is doing true justice to the part with his performance."

Talking about the similarities and the differences between her and her co-actor Sudhanshu, she shared: "As far as similarities are concerned, it's the passion for work, discipline and we both enjoy working and having our funny moments on set together. As far as dissimilarities are concerned, our food choices are different since he is a pure vegetarian and is more mature, and I still have to learn a few things from him." (ANI)

