Actress Priyanka Chopra, who walked the Met Gala carpet with her husband Nick Jonas, sported a diamond necklace worth Rs 204 crore. The 11.6 carat diamond statement piece from Bulgari has a Laguna Blu diamond the largest in Bulgari perfectly complementing her sexy black gown with thigh-high slit from fashion designer, Valentino. Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra Drips in over Rs 204 Crore Worth Diamond Necklace at the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Priyanka and Nick Jonas opted for the colour black for their appearance. The theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, and the dress code was in honour of the late fashion designer, who was the creative mind behind Chanel from 1983 till his death in 2019. Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Black Gown With Thigh-Slit and Regal Bell Sleeves; Citadel Star Poses With Hubby Nick Jonas on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

The statement piece is said to go to auction at Sotheby's Luxury Week in Geneva on May 12. On the work front, Priyanka has been garnering a lot of accolades for her recently released streaming series Citadel in which she stars opposite Richard Madden.

