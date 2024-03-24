Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Kunal Kemmu's latest directorial venture, 'Madgaon Express,' which hit the silver screens on March 22, Friday, is earning praise from audiences and critics alike.

To show his appreciation for his fans' support in making the film a success, kemmu along with actors Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary decided to surprise some of them by visiting a local theatre on Saturday.

Following the screening, Kemmu and his team engaged with the audience, expressing gratitude for their overwhelming support and love.

'Madgaon Express' opened to positive reviews on Friday and has done a decent job at box office collection as well.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Madgaon Express' raked in Rs 1.63 crore on the opening day.

Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, and Avinash Tiwary feature in the lead roles.

In an interview with ANI, Kunal shared his experience of shooting the film in Goa.

The actor-turned-director said, "I love Goa, I have been there many times to shoot films and it is the most relatable place. When you say Goa everybody in the country knows that it is all about fun, some kind of excitement, and beaches and it kind of resonates. Also, I am telling the story about boys who live in Bombay and to give them something aspirational is so relatable. They were so close to Goa but still could not reach Goa till 20 years."

In August 2022, Kunal announced his directorial debut via Instagram post.

"Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With folded hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing Madgaon Express," his post read.

'Madgaon Express' is the story of three childhood friends who embark on a beach escapade to Goa, but their trip goes completely off track. (ANI)

