Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is celebrating 11 years of the release of his slice-of-life film 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji', featuring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Omi Vaidya.

Apart from the boys' trio, the film included Tisca Chopra, Shruti Haasan and Shazahn Padamsee among others.

Also Read | Rapper Chris Brown Sued For Allegedly Drugging, Raping Woman in Miami.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, Bhandarkar posted a video compilation of several scenes BTS moments from the film with Mohit Chauhan's melodious song 'Abhi Kuch Dino Se' in the background.

In the caption he wrote, "Celebrating 11 years of #DilTohBacchaHaiji one of my favourite fun ride, slice of life film with and beautiful songs."

Also Read | Halle Berry Opens Up About Sharing Fake Wedding Photo With Van Hunt.

Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments.

"beautiful film sir," a social media user wrote.

"One of my favourites...simple but amazing story told in an entertaining way," another added.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker had recently tested positive for COVID-19, amid the surge in cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)