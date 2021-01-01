New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Friday extended birthday greetings to actor Sonali Bendre as she turned 46.

The 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' actor took to Twitter to share a picture of herself with the birthday girl.

She also penned down a birthday wish for the 'Sarfarosh' actor.

"Happiest birthday greetings to you dear @iamsonalibendre. Have a fabulous year ahead," Madhuri Dixit Nene tweeted.

"Wishing you loads of love, good health & happiness," her tweet further read.

The two Bollywood divas worked together in the film 'Lajja' that was released in 2001. (ANI)

