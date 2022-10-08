Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene has sent a beautiful gift to Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor.

In an upcoming episode of the dance reality TV show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', veteran actress Neetu Kapoor will be seen marking her presence as a special guest. Colors TV dropped the promo of the upcoming weekend episode on Instagram.

Also Read | Rorschach Movie Review: Mammootty and Bindu Panicker are Fantastic in This Captivating Psychological Thriller That Messes With You! (LatestLY Exclusive).

In the video, judge Madhuri is seen congratulating Neetu Kapoor as Alia and Ranbir are all set to embrace parenthood. Madhuri gives an idol of Baal Gopal to Neetu Kapoor for Alia.

"Neetu ji, abhi unki shaadi bhi ho gai hain aur woh abhi parents banne ja rahe hain. Main kuch le kar aayi hun for Alia, Baal Gopal hain (Alia and Ranbir are now married and about to become parents I have something for her)," Madhuri said in the clip.

Also Read | Four More Shots Please Season 3: Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Bani J’s Show to Stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 21!.

Neetu Kapoor responds to Madhuri's warm gesture with a hug.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in a low-key ceremony on April 14 earlier this year and in June, they announced the news of their pregnancy. The two fell in love with each other while working on their latest release 'Brahmastra'.

The Kapoor family recently held Alia's 'godh bharai' (baby shower) ceremony with their close family members and friends. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)