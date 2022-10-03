On October 2 actress Alia Bhatt accepted the Time100 Award in Singapore. She delivered an impressive acceptance speech at the event. She mentioned in her speech, “Tonight, I want to take a moment with you all to celebrate my flaws along with my strengths.” Alia concluded saying, “But for now, tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me—me and my little one, who has relentlessly kicked me throughout this speech. Thank you so much.” Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Act Features in The Guardian's Film Critics' Best Performances of All Time!

Alia Bhatt’s Acceptance Speech

