Washington DC [US], August 1(ANI): A month after being hospitalised with a bacterial infection, American singer and actor Madonna has spoken about how her loved ones are assisting her in healing, CNN reported.

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect," Madonna wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, alongside a series of photos of two of her six children.

She went on to say that as a mother, it's easy to get "caught up in the needs of your children," but that when she got sick, "my children really showed up for me."

She added, “As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

“So did the love and support from my friends. If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance.”

Madonna and Carlos Leon have one daughter, Lourdes Leon, and one son, Rocco Ritchie, with director Guy Ritchie. She also has four adopted children: David Banda, Chifundo "Mercy" James, and twins Stella and Estere.

Madonna also expressed gratitude in her post to her friend and longtime manager, Guy Oseary, who gave her a Polaroid of Keith Haring "wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson's face painted on it," which she claimed was taken by Andy Warhol.

She wrote, “Artist who touched so many lives including my own. I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone. Thank you @guyoseary for this gift! And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!”

Madonna wrote that she sobbed when she received Oseary's gift.

Oseary revealed in June that Madonna was in the intensive care unit due to a serious bacterial infection.

Later, CNN reported that the ‘Vogue’ singer had been released from the hospital and was recovering at home.

The Grammy winner announced earlier this month that the start of her international ‘Celebration’ tour would be moved to October. (ANI)

