American singer-songwriter Madonna has candidly admitted that though she regrets both of her marriages, she has found solace with a sex obsession.

According to Page Six, when questioned recently in a YouTube video about which decision of her life she thinks 'wasn't the best idea', Madonna quipped, "Getting married. Both times!" Ram Kapoor Birthday: 5 Times When Telly World's Charming Actor Went Goofy on Social Media (View Pics).

The Material Girl singer was married to Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008. She shares daughter Lourdes with Carlos Leon and son Rocco with Ritchie. She has also adopted children Mercy and David along with twins Estere and Stelle. In the video, Madonna admitted that sex is not only her favourite guilty pleasure but also her current 'obsession'. The singer eventually became more G-rated in her responses when she shared that if she had not become the Queen of Pop, she would have chosen to be a teacher. Jungkook Birthday Images & Jungkook Day HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Cute Photos of Jeon Jungkookie and Greetings To Wish BTS' Golden Maknae a Happy Birthday.

Perhaps it's a blessing she passed on the education route because it likely would've been complicated having to explain her sometimes-graphic social media presence. As per Page Six, just a few weeks ago, in honour of her 64th birthday, Madge found herself making out with different women in Italy for the sake of her Instagram. 'Birthday kisses with my side bitches', she captioned the video, which showed the group partying for her birthday. In another sexual snap, the 'Holiday' singer tried on black corset, fishnet tights and sky-high black stilettos while locking herself in a mirrored bathroom, reported the outlet.

As per People magazine, elsewhere in the video, Madonna said her two favorite remixes on Finally Enough Love are Ray of Light and Die Another Day, named Kendrick Lamar as her dream collaborator as well as Debbie Harry and David Bowie as her early musical inspirations.

