Are you excited to celebrate Jungkook Day? The golden maknae of the South Korean boy band BTS will turn 25 on Thursday, Sept. 1. Needless to mention, BTS ARMY has already stated the virtual celebration of Kookie on Twitter. He is plastered everywhere, ruling the billboards, LED screens and subway advertisements in different regions. Of course, his fans never hesitate to express their love and compassion for the K-pop singer. As the youngest member of this Korean band, Jungkook was born on Sept. 1, 1997, and is known by some super cute names given by his fans like Jeon Seagull, Nochun, bunny and ironman. It was on June 12, 2013, that Jungkook joined the BTS band at the age of 15 with the release of the single "2 Cool 4 Skool". And since then, the vocalist has been getting ARMY's love for his unique singing, dancing, cooking and electrifying stage presence! #JungkookDay Trends on Twitter as BTS ARMY Shares Cute Videos and Photos of the Band's Golden Maknae Ahead of His Birthday!

JK has been credited for creating two absolutely incredible tracks, "Love is Not Over" and "Magic Shop". He was the primary producer of these hits! As per a survey conducted by Gallup Korea, Jeon Jungkook was ranked as the most-loved celebrity figure of the year in South Korea. A much-deserved tag! The members have usually praised Jungkook's cooking skills. His followers enjoy him cooking in the kitchen. Ahead of his birthday, the microblogging site was bombarded with the hashtag #JungkookDay! Netizens who are crazy about Jeon posted his adorable selfie videos, pictures and GIFs to make him feel special on his most special day. Let's send birthday greetings to the BTS star and share these HD wallpapers, messages and pictures of the Triple Threat online!

Jungkook's initial goal was to become a badminton player but thanks to the G-dragon's performance that inspired him to become a singer. Let's wish good luck to the young charm of the band for all his future endeavours! Happy Jungkook Day!

