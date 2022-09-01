Ram Kapoor is one of the finest actors from the telly world. One just really cannot get over his charming avatar, both in reel and real. Over the years he has done amazing roles and won audiences hearts. Ghar Ek Mandir, Kasamh Se, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain are some of the popular TV shows in which he was seen and viewers went gaga over his roles. Not just that, he even managed to grab audiences’ attention with his characters in the films Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Student of The Year. Nakuul Mehta Shares His Opinion on Being Compared to Ram Kapoor for His Stint in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2.

Apart from watching Ram Kapoor’s charming avatar in reel, one must check out some of his goofy pictures that he shares on Instagram. They are cool, funny and bet it will leave you in splits. Be it a selfie or posing with his family, his carefree avatar will make you fall in love with him all over again.

Just Being Him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

One With Familia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

And He Takes FaceApp Challenge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

The Best One

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

These are some of the goofy pictures of the actor that are just unmissable. Here’s wishing Ram Kapoor a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2022 07:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).