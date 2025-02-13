The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has issued second summons to comedian Samay Raina, asking him to appear before the investigating officer on February 17 in connection with its ongoing probe into alleged obscene content on the YouTube show India's Got Latent. However, Raina's lawyer informed the authorities that the comedian is currently in the United States and will return on March 17. ‘Jitna Dabaoge Utna Uper Uthega’: Munawar Faruqui Backs Samay Raina Amid Controversy Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘Parental Sex’ Remark on ‘India’s Got Talent’.

The Assam Police has also issued fresh summons to YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija, among others, as part of an investigation into a complaint filed against them for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in explicit discussions on a publicly accessible platform. Old Video of Kapil Sharma’s ‘Maa Baap Ki Kabaddi’ Joke Resurfaces Amid Legal Drama Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remark on ‘India’s Got Latent’ – WATCH.

'India's Got Latent' Viral Controversial Video

Sick people 🤮🤮🤮🤮 Watch your parents have sex everyday of your life or would you join in once ? Said by Ranveer Allahbadia. This is not comedy, this is just cheap mentality opened for public. His award should be taken back.#indiasgotlatent#samayraina pic.twitter.com/oFCrjSRJ2W — Bona fide🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@cyber_alph) February 9, 2025

The case, registered at the Guwahati Crime Branch on February 10, stems from a complaint filed by Alok Boruah, a resident of Guwahati. The complaint alleges that the accused social media influencers engaged in sexually explicit discussions that violated public decency and morality. A senior Assam Police official confirmed that a team had been sent to Mumbai to conduct further investigations.

"We have issued summons to Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia, and we are moving forward with our inquiries," the official stated. The case has been filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the IT Act, 2000, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

One of the accused, comedian Samay Raina, recently broke his silence on the controversy by posting a statement on his Instagram stories. He clarified that he had removed all related videos from his channel and was fully cooperating with the authorities. "My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly," Raina wrote.

Similarly, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who had previously apologized for his remarks on the show, acknowledged his "lapse in judgment" and expressed regret over his statements. "I don't want to be the kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better," Allahbadia said in a self-recorded video posted on social media.