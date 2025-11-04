Majuli (Assam) [India], November 3 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing on the river island of Majuli for the 'Rasotsav' -- the island's main spiritual autumn festival celebrating the divine Raslila of Lord Krishna. This year's festival, beginning November 4, carries special emotional resonance as every stage will dedicate its performances to the late music legend Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident and whose passing left an enduring void in Assam's cultural sphere.

More than 67 stages and Satra institutions are participating, each preparing unique interpretations of the Raslila, while the island's artisans and craftsmen work tirelessly to complete elaborate sets and traditional masks. Domestic and foreign tourists have already begun arriving in Majuli, drawn by the island's spiritual heritage and artistic traditions.

Majuli Deputy Commissioner Ratul Chandra Pathak told ANI, "People are showing great interest this year. The festival will be dedicated in memory of Zubeen Garg. It has also been decided that Raas will no longer be treated as just an annual festival. Instead, it should attract more tourists to Majuli not only during the Raas period but throughout the entire year. Therefore, several important initiatives will be taken to boost tourism and ensure continuous year-round development in Majuli. This year, the Raas Festival will be dedicated to Zubeen Garg as well as to honour our beloved Bhupen Hazarika."

Both domestic and international tourists have already begun arriving in Majuli to witness the celebrations. Meanwhile, mask artisans are busy creating the traditional masks used in the Raslila performances, a unique craft for which Majuli is globally renowned.

Mask Artist Anupam Goswami of Sangeet Kala Kendra, Chamoguri Satra said, "We are preparing to celebrate the Raas Mahotsav on November 4th, 5th, and 6th. All the mask artists of the Samaguri Sangeet Kala Kendra are currently very busy with the festival. We have received orders to make masks from various places such as Lakhimpur and Nagaon. We are now engaged in making masks of peacocks, Aghasur, and other large-sized masks used in the Raas performances. We warmly invite everyone to witness this year's Raas Mahotsav."

Tourists from across India and abroad have expressed awe at Majuli's unique blend of spirituality and artistry. Michel, a visitor from Poland, shared, "It's my first day in Majuli and also my first time in Assam. I'm very impressed -- the monasteries, the river, and the worship of Krishna are fascinating. Krishna is popular in Europe too, but seeing the devotion here is special."

In memory of Zubeen Garg, all Ras stages in Majuli will dedicate their performances to the iconic artist. The Yuva Samannay Krishti Sangha has also announced that the Raslila will be open to the public free of cost for three days as a tribute to him.

As in previous years, Majuli is ready to celebrate the Rasotsav with devotion and grandeur. However, this year's festival carries added emotion and enthusiasm, as every performance will honour the memory of Zubeen Garg, keeping alive both the spiritual tradition of Shri Krishna's Raslila and the cultural heritage of Assam. (ANI)

