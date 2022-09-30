Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): On Friday, the makers of 'KFG' announced a new film titled 'Dhoomam' with the stalwart Fahadh Faasil in the lead.

Hombale Films after the raging success of KGF Chapter 2 and with their new masterpiece Kanatra, took to their Twitter handle to release the first poster of the movie Dhoomam.

The film is touted as a thriller, which will be directed and scripted by Pawan Kumar who has previously directed Lucia and U-Turn. Dhoomam has national award winner Aparna Balamurali in the female lead.

The shooting for the movie is set to begin from October 9 and will be released in 4 languages Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. As per sources, the magnitude and scope of the movie Dhoomam is going to be huge.

Speaking on the release of the first look, the producer Vijay Kiragandur said, "Dhoomam is based on a new concept. And we are going to see and witness Fahadh in a new and massive role. We certainly feel that the amalgamation of the biggest actors together, can create and weave magic together."

The cinematography will be done by celebrated cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman, music by Poornachandra Tejaswi. The film is set to be released in the summer of 2023.

The production house has been on a roll since the successful run of KGF Chapter 2 worldwide. With Salaar under its belt and the likes of Rocking Star Yash, Sudha Kongura, Prashanth Neel, Rakshit Shetty, Rishab Shetty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Fahadh Faasil at their side, they are ready to mark their presence across the film industry and Indian cinema. (ANI)

