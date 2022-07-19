Fahadh Faasil while promoting his next Malayankunju made quite a revelation about Pushpa. In an interview, Fafa hinted that Pushpa 3 is on the minds of filmmaker Sukumar, and added he has enough 'material' for the same. Pushpa's third part will feature Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Pushpa 2: Devi Sri Prasad Has Already Composed 3 Chartbuster Songs for Allu Arjun Starrer.

Check It Out:

#FahadhFaasil : "When Sukku sir first told me the story, #Pushpa was only in one film, after the police station scene and my part in the second half, then it became two parts.Recently when he talked to me, he said be prepared for #Pushpa3 because he had enough materials to do it" pic.twitter.com/WQCSlagcz0 — Thyview (@Thyview) July 19, 2022

Watch Video:

