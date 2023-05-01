Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Bollywood couple, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora never miss a chance to set some major couple goals and often share their adorable moments on social media.

On Sunday, Malaika who is missing her beau took to Instagram and dropped monochrome pictures of Arjun.

In the pictures, Arjun looked handsome in a uber-cool hoodie.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Major missin ... @arjunkapoor #showmeurface#myphotography."

The duo has been sharing their pictures from Berlin.Recently, Malaika took to Instagram to share her pictures of 'the liftie series', just a day after Arjun posted some snaps taken by his ladylove.

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Malaika, on the other hand, recently featured in the song 'Tera Ki Khayal' with Guru Randhawa. (ANI)

