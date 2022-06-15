New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Actor Malaika Arora is all set to foray into the literary world with her debut book on nutrition.

The book will offer readers a deep dive into Arora's healthy eating routine and cover some key elements of food and nutrition like relationship between eating right and overall well-being, challenges associated with food deprivation; and process of mastering discipline in eating with a guide on how to mix nutrition plan with fitness goals.

Also Read | Courteney Cox Birthday: 7 Quotes by the FRIENDS Star That Are Righteous!.

Talking about her book, Arora says, "It will help us share our insights with people at large. I personally believe in the comprehensive well-being of our body. Concentrating on just one, does not support the other. So the idea is to promote good health inside out and we have barely scratched the surface as of now."

The book is being agented by The Sunflower Seeds literary consulting.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Share Special Video Message Ahead of Brahmastra Trailer Launch – WATCH.

The publication date or the publisher's name are yet to be announced.

Speaking about the project, Preeti Chaturvedi, founder and CEO of The Sunflower Seeds, says health is a huge focus for Indian readers.

"Malaika's overall level of fitness is a testimony to the principles of healthy eating that she lives by. While her followers have engaged with her on social media, the book will offer them a unique opportunity to understand the concept and details of healthy living in much greater detail in Malaika's terms."

Pallavi Barman, founder of LAP Ventures, an Exceed Entertainment group company, says the book is an extension of the focus on health, fitness and well being that Malaika Arora Ventures has.

"As an entrepreneur, MAV has already invested in Label Life, Sarva Yoga and now Nude Bowl. Her purpose as an author will be guided by the same values that she believes in as an entrepreneur," Barman adds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)