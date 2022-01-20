Los Angeles, Jan 20 (PTI) Filmmaker Marc Forster has been roped in to direct Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks in the English-language remake of the hit Swedish movie "A Man Called Ove".

Forster, known for movies such as "Quantum of Solace", "World War Z" and "The Kite Runner", will helm the remake from a script by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee, reported Deadline.

Forster and Magee worked together for 2004 movie "Finding Neverland", starring Johnny Depp.

Based on the Swedish hit novel of the same name by Fredrik Backman, the 2015 original movie featured actor Rolf Lassgard as Ove, an ill-tempered, isolated retiree who spends his days enforcing block association rules and visiting his wife's grave.

Ove has given up on life but things change when he develops an unlikely friendship with his new and boisterous neighbours.

Directed by Hannes Holm, the movie was nominated for two Oscars -- best foreign language film and best makeup and hairstyling -- at the 89th Academy Awards.

The remake of "A Man Called Ove" will be produced by Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro of SF Studios along with Rita Wilson and Playtone partners Hanks and Gary Goetzman.

