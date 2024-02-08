Los Angeles, Feb 8 (PTI) Actors Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell are set to team up for director Kogonada's upcoming film "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey".

The film will be shot in California, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Also Read | Madhu Chopra Applauds 'Smart Parenting' of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for Daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Major details about "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" are being kept under wraps.

The movie is described as an imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them.

Also Read | Aditya Dhar Confirms Yami Gautam's Pregnancy; Article 370 Actress Is Five Months Pregnant.

It will also mark Robbie's first project post the release of "Barbie".

"A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" will see Farrell reunite with Kogonada, who previously directed him in "After Yang" (2021).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)