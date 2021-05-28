Washington [US], May 28 (ANI): Rappers Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby dominated the 2021 BET Award nominations announced on Thursday, with a total of seven nods each.

As per Variety, Cardi B and Drake follow, with five nominations each. The show, which recognises Black excellence in music, television, film, and sports, will air on June 27 on BET Networks.

"We are back and excited to bring culture's biggest night, the 2021 'BET Awards,' safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year's incredible roster of nominees," said Connie Orlando, executive vice president, specials, music programming and music strategy.

This year, Stallion is up for best female hip hop artist, video of the year for 'WAP', and album of the year, among other nods. DaBaby is in the running for best male hip hop artist, album of the year and is recognised in four best collaboration tracks for his features alongside Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke and Lil Baby, and Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne.

The BET Awards are expected to return with a live audience. The network is working closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Here's the complete list of nominees:

Album of the Year

After Hours - The WeekndBlame It On Baby - DaBabyGood News - Megan Thee StallionHeaux Tales - Jazmine SullivanKing's Disease - NasUngodly Hour - Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WapDaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch - RockstarDJ Khaled Ft. Drake - PopstarJack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne - Whats Poppin (Remix)Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby - Cry BabyPop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby - For The Night

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

BeyonceH.E.R.Jazmine SullivanJhene AikoSummer WalkerSZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6lackAnderson .PaakChris BrownGiveonTankThe Weeknd

Best New Artist

Coi LerayFlo MilliGiveonJack HarlowLattoPooh Shiesty

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro BoominChloe X HalleChris Brown & Young ThugCity GirlsMigosSilk Sonic

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi BCoi LerayDoja CatMegan Thee StallionLattoSaweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBabyDrakeJ. ColeJack HarlowLil BabyPop Smoke

Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Bebe Winans - In Jesus NameCece Winans - Never LostH.E.R. - Hold Us TogetherKirk Franklin - Strong GodMarvin Sapp - Thank You For It AllTamela Mann - Touch From You

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid - So DoneBrandy Ft. Chance The Rapper - Baby MamaBri Steves - Anti QueenChloe X Halle - Baby GirlCiara Ft. Ester Dean - RootedSZA - Good Days

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)Burna Boy (Nigeria)Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)Emicida (Brazil)Headie One (Uk)Wizkid (Nigeria)Young T & Bugsey (Uk)Youssoupha (France)

Viewer's Choice Award

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WapChris Brown & Young Thug - Go CrazyDaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch - RockstarDJ Khaled Ft. Drake - PopstarDrake Ft. Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry LaterLil Baby - The Bigger PictureMegan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyonce - Savage (Remix)Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open

Video of the Year

Cardi B - UpCardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WapChloe X Halle - Do ItChris Brown & Young Thug - Go CrazyDrake Ft. Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry LaterSilk Sonic - Leave The Door Open

Video Director of the Year

Benny BoomBruno Mars And Florent DechardCole BennettColin TilleyDave MeyersHype Williams

Best Movie

Coming 2 AmericaJudas And The Black MessiahMa Rainey's Black BottomOne Night In MiamiSoulThe United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress

Andra DayAngela BassettIssa RaeJurnee SmollettViola DavisZendaya

Best Actor

Aldis HodgeChadwick BosemanDamson IdrisDaniel KaluuyaEddie MurphyLakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award

Alex R. HibbertEthan HutchisonLonnie ChavisMarsai MartinMichael EppsStorm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A'ja WilsonCandace ParkerClaressa ShieldsNaomi OsakaSerena WilliamsSkylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award

Kyrie IrvingLebron JamesPatrick MahomesRussell WestbrookRussell WilsonStephen Curry

Variety has learnt that BET's last year's show, which took place June 28, 2020, with a mix of in-studio host Amanda Seales and pre-produced music performances, was the No. 1 cable awards show among adults 18-49 in the 2020 broadcast season.

Connie Orlando, EVP specials, music programming and music strategy at BET will oversee the 2021 BET Awards and serve as executive producer along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment. (ANI)

