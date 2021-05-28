Washington [US], May 28 (ANI): Rappers Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby dominated the 2021 BET Award nominations announced on Thursday, with a total of seven nods each.
As per Variety, Cardi B and Drake follow, with five nominations each. The show, which recognises Black excellence in music, television, film, and sports, will air on June 27 on BET Networks.
"We are back and excited to bring culture's biggest night, the 2021 'BET Awards,' safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year's incredible roster of nominees," said Connie Orlando, executive vice president, specials, music programming and music strategy.
This year, Stallion is up for best female hip hop artist, video of the year for 'WAP', and album of the year, among other nods. DaBaby is in the running for best male hip hop artist, album of the year and is recognised in four best collaboration tracks for his features alongside Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke and Lil Baby, and Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne.
The BET Awards are expected to return with a live audience. The network is working closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.
Here's the complete list of nominees:
Album of the Year
After Hours - The WeekndBlame It On Baby - DaBabyGood News - Megan Thee StallionHeaux Tales - Jazmine SullivanKing's Disease - NasUngodly Hour - Chloe X Halle
Best Collaboration
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WapDaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch - RockstarDJ Khaled Ft. Drake - PopstarJack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne - Whats Poppin (Remix)Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby - Cry BabyPop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby - For The Night
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
BeyonceH.E.R.Jazmine SullivanJhene AikoSummer WalkerSZA
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6lackAnderson .PaakChris BrownGiveonTankThe Weeknd
Best New Artist
Coi LerayFlo MilliGiveonJack HarlowLattoPooh Shiesty
Best Group
21 Savage & Metro BoominChloe X HalleChris Brown & Young ThugCity GirlsMigosSilk Sonic
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi BCoi LerayDoja CatMegan Thee StallionLattoSaweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBabyDrakeJ. ColeJack HarlowLil BabyPop Smoke
Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Bebe Winans - In Jesus NameCece Winans - Never LostH.E.R. - Hold Us TogetherKirk Franklin - Strong GodMarvin Sapp - Thank You For It AllTamela Mann - Touch From You
BET Her Award
Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid - So DoneBrandy Ft. Chance The Rapper - Baby MamaBri Steves - Anti QueenChloe X Halle - Baby GirlCiara Ft. Ester Dean - RootedSZA - Good Days
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)Burna Boy (Nigeria)Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)Emicida (Brazil)Headie One (Uk)Wizkid (Nigeria)Young T & Bugsey (Uk)Youssoupha (France)
Viewer's Choice Award
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WapChris Brown & Young Thug - Go CrazyDaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch - RockstarDJ Khaled Ft. Drake - PopstarDrake Ft. Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry LaterLil Baby - The Bigger PictureMegan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyonce - Savage (Remix)Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open
Video of the Year
Cardi B - UpCardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WapChloe X Halle - Do ItChris Brown & Young Thug - Go CrazyDrake Ft. Lil Durk - Laugh Now Cry LaterSilk Sonic - Leave The Door Open
Video Director of the Year
Benny BoomBruno Mars And Florent DechardCole BennettColin TilleyDave MeyersHype Williams
Best Movie
Coming 2 AmericaJudas And The Black MessiahMa Rainey's Black BottomOne Night In MiamiSoulThe United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actress
Andra DayAngela BassettIssa RaeJurnee SmollettViola DavisZendaya
Best Actor
Aldis HodgeChadwick BosemanDamson IdrisDaniel KaluuyaEddie MurphyLakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award
Alex R. HibbertEthan HutchisonLonnie ChavisMarsai MartinMichael EppsStorm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A'ja WilsonCandace ParkerClaressa ShieldsNaomi OsakaSerena WilliamsSkylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the Year Award
Kyrie IrvingLebron JamesPatrick MahomesRussell WestbrookRussell WilsonStephen Curry
Variety has learnt that BET's last year's show, which took place June 28, 2020, with a mix of in-studio host Amanda Seales and pre-produced music performances, was the No. 1 cable awards show among adults 18-49 in the 2020 broadcast season.
Connie Orlando, EVP specials, music programming and music strategy at BET will oversee the 2021 BET Awards and serve as executive producer along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment. (ANI)
