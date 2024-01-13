Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer mystery thriller film 'Merry Christmas' had a slow start at the box office on its first day.

On Friday, the film minted Rs 2.30 crore in India (Hindi version).

Also Read | Lohri 2024: From 'Laal Ghaghra' to 'Tu Kamaal Di', Top 5 Songs That Capture the Magic of This Festival!.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, "#MerryChristmas opens similar to #SriramRaghavan's last release #AndhaDhun [Rs 2.70 cr]... Dependent on word of mouth to take it forward, #MerryChristmas witnessed substantial growth towards evening shows on Day 1... Fri Rs 2.30 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. An upward trend on Sat and Sun is definitely on the cards... In fact, Sat morning shows have opened better than Fri."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2B7u60KCF1/

Also Read | The Matrix Star Laurence Fishburne To Join the Cast of The Witcher Season 4.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan the film received mixed reviews from the fans and the critics.

The film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. The Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Earlier, sharing her experience of working with the 'Jawan' actor, Katrina said it was fantastic. "Vijay is the best performer. During the first week of rehearsals, I was quite interested in his thought process and how he looked at every scene. Sriram sir gave the actors a lot of space before the shoot, and we had a lot of discussion. When I watched the final result, what I saw between Vijay and my character was surprising."

Vijay also praised Katrina and said "She has been in the industry for so long, so I was a bit apprehensive as to how will be her attitude on the set because if the actor has an attitude, it is difficult to work with him or her. I met her first time in Sriram sir's office and as soon as she entered the office there was such a healthy conversation. She likes to discuss more and listen more. There was a better understanding between us on the set. So much I gained and learned from her." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)