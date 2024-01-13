On the first day of its release, Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, garnered an impressive Rs 2.30 crore at the box office. The film, met with positive reviews from both fans and critics, marked a successful start to its theatrical journey. The chemistry between Kaif and Sethupathi, coupled with engaging storytelling, contributed to the movie's promising debut. Merry Christmas Review: 'Impressed' Atlee Heaps Praises on Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s Brilliant Performances, Says ‘What a Film’ (See Post).

See Merry Christmas Box Office Update Here:

#MerryChristmas opens similar to #SriramRaghavan’s last release #AndhaDhun [₹ 2.70 cr]… Dependent on word of mouth to take it forward, #MerryChristmas witnessed substantial growth towards evening shows on Day 1… Fri ₹ 2.30 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. An upward… pic.twitter.com/ryrMNrQwCS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2024

