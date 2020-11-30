Washington [US], November 30 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and rapper Lil Nas X will star in the first episode of 'Holiday Plays' Amazon Music's first-holiday special, taking place on Tuesday (local time) at 8 pm ET.

According to Variety, the show marks the 'Party In The USA' songstress' first performance since the release of her new album 'Plastic Hearts.' Lil Nas X will kick off the episode, performing his new single, 'Holiday' -which has an amazing video as well - for the first time.

Also Read | Triples Trailer: Jai Sampath, Vivek Prasanna and Rajkumar's Antics Offer a Hilarious Ride (Watch Video).

The 28-year-old singer Cyrus' set will include a mix of songs from her upcoming album including 'Prisoner,' 'Midnight Sky' and 'Plastic Hearts,' and, continuing her recent streak of inspired covers, a reimagined version of Wham!'s holiday classic hit, 'Last Christmas.'

As per Variety, She will perform on a set that is 'Plastic Hearts' 'come to life,' according to the announcement, "littered with photos of herself in an over-the-top maximalist style. Miley will perform surrounded by pieces of her own memorabilia spanning the past decade, within a replica of her own childhood bedroom."

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Reveals He Was Touched Inappropriately In Childhood (Watch Video).

The 'Wrecking Ball' songstess said, "This Amazon Music special is unlike anything I've ever done before. In creating my set, I wanted to mimic a world that showcased specific reference points of my life. We all have a history and I've had an incredibly unique life: I've been on magazines and posters since I was a kid, and people have seen the tough, beautiful, hard, and glamorous points of it all. This is me, and this performance is about my evolution - embracing all versions of it."

For his part, Lil Nas X will perform on an 'extravagant' set inspired by his eye-popping video for 'Holiday,' which is set on Christmas Even, 2220. The set comes "complete with hydraulics, glacier pods and snow-capped robotic reindeer," according to the announcement.

Lil Nas X is not only performing, but will host the entire series as a different Holiday alter-ego each night, which will include a Q&A with each artist inside a custom-made rave grotto backstage at the theatre. The Holiday Plays series will continue December 8 with a performance from Amazon Music Breakthrough artist Kiana Lede, who will perform her breakout single, 'Ex,' and other tracks from her debut album as well as her brand-new Amazon Original cover of the holiday classic, "The Christmas Song. "

The series will conclude with Foo Fighters on December 15, who will play songs from across their 25-year career as well as a cover of the Chuck Berry Christmas chestnut, 'Run Rudolph Run.'

To watch Amazon Music Holiday Plays, fans can tune in beginning December 1 at 8 pm ET for a limited time. Customers across the world can stream the concert experience in the Amazon Music app (iOS and Android); from the Amazon Music channel on Twitch; and in the U.S., customers can stream on Amazon.com or Prime Video. Amazon Music Holiday Plays will be available on-demand on Prime Video until December 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)