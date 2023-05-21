Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus says she seemingly has no desire to go on a music tour and sing in front of thousands of fans. The former Disney star, who last went on a world tour almost 10 years ago, said she isn't sure about putting herself out there for 'anyone else's pleasure'. Miley Cyrus’ Mother Is Engaged! Tish Cyrus Announces Engagement to Dominic Purcell (View Pics).

"After the last (headline arena) show I did (in 2014), I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can't. "Not only can't because can't is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else's pleasure or fulfillment other than my own? And, you know what..." Cyrus told the British Vogue magazine.

The 30-year-old singer had earlier said she loves performing in front of friends but doesn't feel natural about singing in front of a crowd. "Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love. There's no connection. There's no safety. It's also not natural. It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people then you are alone," she added.