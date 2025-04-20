Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal recently received a memorable gift from football legend Lionel Messi: a signed jersey.

The actor, on Sunday, took to his X account to drop a video and pictures to express his excitement.

The video showed Messi personally signing the jersey for the Malayalam actor. Mohanlal also posted photos of himself holding the signed jersey, clearly overjoyed.

Along with the video, Mohanlal also added a caption that read, "Some moments in life feel too profound for words. They stay with you forever."

"Today, I experienced one of those moments. As I gently unwrapped the gift, my heart skipped a beat - a jersey signed by the legend himself, Lionel Messi. And there it was my name, written in his own hand. For someone who has long admired Messi, not just for his brilliance on the field but for his humility and grace, this was truly special. This incredible moment wouldn't have been possible without the kindness of two dear friends: Dr. Rajeev Mangottil and Rajesh Philip. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And above all, thank you, God, for this unforgettable gift," the caption further read.

Take a look

On the work front, Mohanlal was last seen in 'L2: Empuraan,' which released on March 27. He acted alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also directed the film.

The actor has also confirmed that the third instalment of his hit thriller series Drishyam is currently in the works. 'Drishyam' chronicles the struggle of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police is killed. The first part was released in 2013, while the second part came out in 2021. The success of Drishyam led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In Hindi, Ajay Devgn headlined the franchise. (ANI)

