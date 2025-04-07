New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Monday said his next film "Thudarum" is slated to hit the big screen on April 25.

The 64-year-old actor, who most recently starred in "L2: Empuraan", shared a post on his X handle announcing the release date.

"You've heard the whispers. You've felt our arrival. It's time to drive it home. 'Thudarum' arrives on April 25th #ThudarumOnApril25," read the caption.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, known for “Saudi Vellakka” and “Operation Java”, the film stars Mohanlal in the role of a taxi driver named Shanmugham.

Written by Moorthy alongside KR Sunil,"Thudarum" also features Shobana.

