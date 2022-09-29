Washington [US], September 29 (ANI) Pregnant Kelly Osbourne is being mom-shamed for her decision to not breastfeed.

During the latest episode of "Red Table Talk", the singer defended her choice to stay on medication instead of breastfeeding, Page Six reported.

"I have chosen to stay on my medication instead of breastfeeding and the judgment that I have received from my friends and also extended family [is wild]," the "Osbournes" alum said.

"I'm like, 'Don't you think I know that?'" Osbourne, 37, said. "What kind of mother am I gonna be if I start going backwards, if I start being self-destructive?"

She mentioned that she "can't pay attention" to other people's opinions.

"It has to be what's best for me, what's gonna be the best for my baby," Osbourne said.

Osbourne and boyfriend Sid Wilson revealed in May that their first child is on the way.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," Osbourne told her Instagram followers at the time. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she had said. (ANI)

