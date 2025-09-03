Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI): Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, along with Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani paid a visit to the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Wednesday evening to offer prayers at the famous Ganesh pandal.

The Ambanis arrived amid tight security, as thousands of devotees thronged the venue to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Their visit came just a day after Anant Ambani was also seen at Lalbaugcha Raja. Anant bowed before Lord Ganesha, touched Bappa's feet, and prayed for blessings.

Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai's most iconic Ganesh idols, has been a central part of the city's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for decades. Hosted by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Putlabai Chawl, the pandal draws lakhs of devotees each year.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the God of new beginnings and remover of obstacles.

This year's festivities will conclude on Saturday, September 6, 2025, with the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony, where idols will be immersed in water, marking the end of the grand celebration. (ANI)

