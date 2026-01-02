New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 2 (ANI): Actor Nani's highly anticipated movie 'The Paradise' has finally been given a release date. The makers have also shared a new poster of the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the makers announced that the movie will hit theatres on March 26, 2026. The film is directed by Srikanth Odela and also stars Raghav Juyal in a prominent role.

The new poster featured Nani showcasing his combat prowess against a pile of bodies in the background. The film is expected to be an action thriller as per the latest poster.

"Welcome to 2026, aka JADAL ZAMANA. Happy New Year. The Paradise in cinemas 26th March, 2026. Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish," wrote the makers on their Instagram handle.

The Paradise tells the story of a marginalised tribal community that has long been denied basic rights. Their struggle for justice begins when a new leader rises to challenge the system that has kept them oppressed for generations.

Filming for The Paradise officially began on June 21, 2025. The makers shared a photo from the set showing Nani in character as Dhagad, wearing green leather shoes and a unique anklet.

Nani's fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release, as the director-actor duo reunites after working together on Dasara, which was well-received by audiences in 2023.

Nani was last seen in 'HIT: The Third Case' (HIT 3), where he played a tough cop named Arjun Sarkaar. The film was released on May 1, 2025, in five languages and was produced under his banner, Wall Poster Cinema. (ANI)

