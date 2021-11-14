Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Jewellery designer and actor Neelam Kothari, on Sunday, broke the news of her father's sad demise on social media.

Neelam, who is married to actor Samir Soni, took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her late beloved father, Shishir Kothari.

Also Read | Cinematographer Arman Khan Talks Exceeding Your Director's Expectations And Following Heart Above Money.

Along with the photo, she penned a heartfelt caption in remembrance of her father.

"My dearest dearest dad. You were my guiding light, my strength, my pillar of support and my friend. You will be deeply missed. We love you. May your soul rest in peace. Amen," she wrote.

Also Read | Vikas Khanna Birthday Special: 5 Facts About the Michelin Star Chef You Probably Didn't Know About!.

Several celebrities including Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Sussanne Khan expressed their condolences in the comments section.

"My condolences to you and your family Neelam. May his soul rest in peace," Juhi Chawla wrote.

"Uncle RIP," Rohit Bose added.

Shishir Kothari was a businessman in the jewellery industry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)