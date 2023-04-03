Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): Actor Neha Dhupia dropped pictures with her son Guriq as he turned 1. 5 years old today.

Taking to her Instagram story, Neha dropped a couple of pictures from her Maldives trip to wish her son.

In the first picture, the actor can be seen holding Guriq in her arms and captioned it, "our baby...1.5 year old today...my heart is smiling."

In the second picture, Mehr and Guriq can be seen playing.

Recently, Neha and Angad went on a vacation to Maldives with their kids.

She shared more pictures on her feed and captioned it, "Take us to our favourite part of the... where the sun shines bright and everything feels right!!! #springbreak."

Neha and Angad married in a private ceremony in New Delhi in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021.

Guriq means one with God, one from God, and saviour of the world. The doting mother has also created a new Instagram account handle under the name of Guriq.

On the work front, Angad and Neha were recently seen as a couple in an comedy-drama 'Social Distancing' penned by author Chetan Bhagat. (ANI)

