Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 6 (ANI): A new poster of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan' was unveiled on Wednesday evening.

In the poster, Vijay stands confidently among a crowd of supporters. Donning a plain blue shirt and shades, he radiated an intense look.

"Let's Begin," the makers captioned the post.

Earlier in June, as part of Vijay's birthday celebrations, the makers of Jana Nayagan released the first teaser of the film, titled First Roar.

The 65-second teaser opened with Vijay's voice saying, "You guys will live in my heart."

The actor was then seen walking through a battle-like setting in a police uniform, holding a lathi. The teaser featured visuals of destruction and calm intensity, setting the tone for a serious action drama.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, the film is slated to be released on January 9, 2026, facing a box-office clash with Prabhas-starrer 'The Raja Saab'. (ANI)

