Washington [US], February 22 (ANI): Actor and film producer Nicolas Cage's ex, Christina Fulton, sued him over their son's alleged attack. Cage is being sued by his ex nearly a year after their adult son allegedly physically attacked her, reported People.

In court documents, Christina Fulton alleged that Cage ignored their son Weston Coppola Cage's mental health concerns.

Weston and Fulton were allegedly involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical on April 28, 2024. At the time, Fulton denied reports that she and her son argued and instead said he experienced a "mental-health crisis" and she was trying to get him to help.

In July 2024, Weson was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and then released on bond.

Following his arrest, Fulton said she was "brutally assaulted," stating "it is imperative" that Weston "receives the help he desperately needs," according to People.

In her lawsuit, Fulton blamed Nicolas for allegedly failing to intervene and help their son.

"Weston has a long history of mental and psychological disorder and a history of committing violent assault and battery and harming numerous individuals," states the lawsuit, filed in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County. "Nicolas has been aware of Weston's history and nevertheless failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others," reported People.

She also alleged Cage failed to make sure Weston received "necessary psychiatric" help, "Nicolas knew or should have known that Weston posed a serious and imminent danger to others, including Plaintiff, based on his documented history of violent assaults, substance abuse, and mental instability," the lawsuit alleges.

In a statement, an attorney for Cage said, "The allegations by Christina Fulton against Nicolas Cage are absurd and frivolous."

"Weston Coppola is a 34-year-old man. Mr Cage does not control Weston's behaviour in any manner and is not responsible for Weston's alleged assault of his mother," Cage's lawyer added, as per the outlet.

"Weston's father, Nicolas Cage, had absolutely nothing to do with Weston's emotional state or condition leading up to the incident with his mother, Christina Fulton. The incident with his mother was caused by her - not his father. At Christina's urging and direction, he agreed to see a new doctor selected by her, who promptly changed his medication and treatment. Unfortunately, that resulted in the emotional/medical breakdown resulting in the incident with his mother. Christina's efforts to now blame his father for that incident are absolutely wrong and nothing more than an attempt to generate media attention and force him to pay her money," wrote Weston's attorney, Michael A. Goldstein in a statement.

She is suing Cage for negligent supervision and negligent undertaking, and Weston for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress. She is also suing Cage and Weston for negligence. It's not clear the amount in damages Fulton is requesting; however, she is asking for costs related to her filing, reported People. (ANI)

