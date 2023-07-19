New York [US], July 19 (ANI): In what is a proud moment for India, The Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) in the US is all set to witness Indian history like never before!

‘Tree & Serpent: Early Buddhist Art in India, 200 BCE–400 CE’, an exhibition backed by the chairperson of Reliance Foundation and the founder of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre(NMACC), will be showcased at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) from July 21 onwards.

Also Read | Madonna Returns to Social Media With a Pretty Pic After Health Scare! Quotes Writer Leo Buscaglia in Latest Post.

A special preview of 'Tree & Serpent...' was organised at The Met recently. It was attended by Nita Ambani and hosted by Max Hollein, the director of MET; and Marina Kellen French, a connoisseur and backer of art both in the US and beyond.

The event also drew distinguished guests from the art world and beyond, including the Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, and the Met’s Florence and Herbert Irving Curator of South and Southeast Asian, and curator of Tree & Serpent, John Guy.

Also Read | Oppenheimer Director Christopher Nolan Says 'No' To Directing More Superhero Movies.

Speaking at the event, Nita Ambani said, "I come from India, the land of the Buddha, and it is a huge honour for me to support ‘Tree & Serpent’ through Reliance Foundation’s partnership with The Met. This historic exhibition traces the origins of early Buddhist art from the 2nd century BC to the 4th century AD, with over 125 objects from ancient India. With the ‘Tree & Serpent,’ we take immense pride in showcasing the deep-rooted connection between Buddhism and India. The teachings of Buddha are entwined with Indian ethos and continue to shape global thought. I hope people from around the world come and enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience. We remain committed to bringing the best of India to the world, and the best of the world to India.”

Backed by Reliance Foundation and Nita Ambani, 'Tree & Serpent...' is a uniquely curated exhibition, bringing over 125 objects dating from 200 BCE to 400 CE to The Met.

Organised around a series of interlocking themes centred around original relics and reliquaries from ancient India, the show evokes a time when the country’s religious landscape was transformed by the teachings of Buddha, which in turn, found expression in a rich repository of art devoted to relaying his message. It focuses on the sublime imagery that adorned the stupas — a religious monumental structure found in ancient India.

It focuses on the sublime imagery that adorned the stupas — a religious monumental structure found in ancient India. Stupas not only housed the relics of Buddha but also honoured him through symbolic representations and visual storytelling — beautiful specimens which can be marvelled at in the exhibition, which culminates with the image of Buddha himself.

Nita Ambani was named an Honorary Trustee of The Met in 2019, becoming the first Indian person on the museum’s board of trustees. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)