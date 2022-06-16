Washington [US], June 15 (ANI): Hollywood actor Amber heard has stated that she has "no bad feelings or ill will" toward her ex-husband Johnny Depp and that she still loves him, following the verdict of their highly publicised defamation case.

According to Deadline, in an excerpt from her interview with a news outlet, Heard said that she still loves Depp.

"I love him. I love him with all my heart. And I tried my best to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn't. I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand or it might be really easy to understand. If you have just ever loved anyone, it should be easy," continued the actor, who met Depp on the set of their 2011 film 'The Rum Diary' and was married to him from 2015 to 2017.

When the topic of her Washington Post op-ed, which was at the centre of Depp's USD 50 million defamation case, was brought up, she said, "The op-ed wasn't about my relationship with Johnny. What the op-ed was about was me loaning my voice to a bigger cultural conversation that we were having at the time."

After the recent six-week trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, a seven-person jury reached a verdict on June 1, deciding that Depp, proved that Heard defamed him in the 2018 op-ed. Depp has maintained that he never assaulted Heard and claimed she physically harmed him.

The jury awarded Depp USD 15 million in damages but Heard will only have to pay USD 10.35 million due to a Virginia law limiting punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount). In her countersuit, Heard won one of the three defamation counts and was awarded USD 2 million in damages, as per People magazine. (ANI)

