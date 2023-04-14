Washington [US], April 14 (ANI): Waiting for 'One Direction' reunion on James Corden show? Unfortunately, It's not happening.

The show's makers shut down reports that claimed One Direction boys will reunite for the show's final episode, Variety reported.

"Nobody loves the boys more than us... but this story just isn't true," the show's official account tweeted. "What is true is we've got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th," the tweet further read.

The British musical group, consisting of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, officially called it quits in 2016 after skyrocketing to worldwide fame in the 2010s. Since then, all members have gone on to pursue solo careers -- with Styles' especially taking off.

Most recently, Horan sparked hope last week when he revealed in an interview with Esquire that he still sends his unreleased music to his former bandmates for advice.

"This time I sent it to Louis [Tomlinson], and he gave me his honest opinion on it, which is always handy," Horan said. "We've released enough songs over the years, so we know what's decent and what's not... All the 1D boys and artists alike, I'll always try and send it around and get everybody's opinion."

One Direction appeared on the Late Late Show in May 2015, marking their first television interview since Zayn left the band in March of that year.

Corden, who succeeded Craig Ferguson as host of The Late Late Show in 2015, announced in April 2022 that he would be stepping down from his role to pursue other projects. Seeing One Direction boys in a single frame seems to be a distant dream for fans. (ANI)

