Washington, DC [US], April 19 (ANI): The anticipated series about the notorious Murdaugh family has added three new cast members to the show on Hulu streaming platform, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, 'The Americans' fame actor Noah Emmerich, 'Gilmore Girls' actor Kathleen Wilhoite, and 'Casuals' actor Tommy Dewey are all set for roles in the untitled series.

They will join the ensemble cast, which includes Jason Clarke, Patricia Arquette, J. Smith-Cameron, Johnny Berchtold, Will Harrison, and Brittany Snow.

As per Variety, the series is based on the true story of Maggie and Alex Murdaugh as well as the reporting of Mandy Matney, journalist and creator of the "Murdaugh Murders" podcast. Clarke will play Alex, while Arquette will play Maggie. Snow is set to appear as Matney, reported Variety.

The Murdaugh family were a powerful player in the Lowcountry region of South Carolina, wielding great legal and political influence. However, for the better part of a decade, the family has been accused of involvement in a variety of crimes, ranging from fraud to murder.

In addition to the 'Murdaugh Murders' podcast, they have been the subject of multiple docuseries and news specials, reported Variety.

As for the new cast members, Emmerich will play the role of Randy Murdaugh. The character is described as "Strait-laced and by the book, he is the antithesis to his wild card younger brother Alex in life and in the legal profession. Their wildly different approaches have led to a lifetime of locking horns as they jockey for their father Randolph's affection and approval," as quoted by Variety.

Wilhoite will play the role of Gloria Satterfield. As per Variety, the Satterfield is said to be "The Murdaughs' loyal and doting housekeeper for decades. Gloria helped raise Buster and Paul from infancy. Deeply religious with two grown sons of her own, Gloria tirelessly and gracefully puts the Murdaughs and their troubles above all else, even her own well-being," as quoted by Variety.

Whereas, Dewey will join the cast as Mark Tinsley. (ANI)

