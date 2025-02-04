Puri (Odisha) [India], February 4 (ANI): Odisha-based sand artist Manas Sahoo marked World Cancer Day with a meaningful sand sculpture at Puri Beach near the lighthouse to spread awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment.

The sculpture, made from tons of sand, showed a large pair of hands gently holding several human faces. On the right side of the sculpture, featured a globe with a purple ribbon, the international symbol for cancer awareness. The art also featured the message "United by Unique" written at the top.

Sahoo took to his X account to share a video of his art, with a caption that read, "On the occasion of #WorldCancerDay, we have made sand art at Puri Lighthouse Beach, Puri, Odisha, India."

World Cancer Day is celebrated every year on February 4. This worldwide event aims to raise awareness about preventing, detecting, and treating cancer. It brings people, communities, and organizations together to highlight the challenges cancer presents and encourage action to fight it. Various events, campaigns, and activities are held worldwide to educate people and support those affected by cancer, including patients and their families.

Sahoo has previously showcased his artistic talents through sand art.

The Odisha-based artist welcomed the New Year 2025 with a 20-foot-wide sand sculpture at Puri Beach, spreading festive cheer with the message "Happy New Year 2025."

The creation, made from 10 tons of sand, took Sahoo seven hours to complete.

On Christmas Eve, he created a sculpture featuring Mother Mary and Santa Claus at Puri Beach, sharing the artwork on X (formerly Twitter).

He added a caption that read, "My sand art on the occasion of Christmas at Puri Beach near the lighthouse." (ANI)

