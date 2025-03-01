Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): Rapper Offset has requested joint legal custody of his three children with estranged wife Cardi B, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

The 'Ric Flair Drip' rapper filed the request as part of the couple's ongoing divorce proceedings.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 1: Justin Bieber, Nitish Kumar, MK Stalin and Shahid Afridi - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 1.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, is seeking joint legal custody of the couple's children, Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a 5-month-old daughter whose name has not been publicly disclosed.

However, he has also requested that Cardi B's home be the primary residence for the children.

Also Read | Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Controversy: Actress Hires Former CIA Deputy Nick Shapiro As Crisis Manager Amid Legal Battle.

In addition to the custody request, Offset has also asked that he and Cardi B be responsible for their own legal fees, as per E! News.

The couple, who wed in 2017, have been navigating a complex and often contentious divorce process since Cardi B filed for divorce in July.

The latest development in the case comes after a series of public exchanges between the couple, including a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) in which Offset appeared to criticize Cardi B.

Cardi B responded with a vague post urging Offset to "F--k off and sign the papers" in their split.

The couple's divorce proceedings have been marked by accusations and counter-accusations, including claims by Cardi B that Offset and his mother, Latabia Woodward, had "robbed" her.

As per E! News, Cardi B has also alleged that Offset is using their children as an excuse to delay finalizing their divorce. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)