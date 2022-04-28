Washington [US], April 28 (ANI): Actor and filmmaker Olivia Wilde was reportedly served custody papers recently during her CinemaCon presentation.

According to Fox News, Wilde was on stage discussing her film 'Don't Worry Darling' when she was interrupted by a woman with an envelope labelled 'Personal and Confidential'. She reportedly asked the woman, "This is for me?"

Also Read | Runway 34 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan Navigate This Aerial Drama in an Impressive Style! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Wilde called the envelope "very mysterious" and decided "to open it now because it feels like it's a script," according to reports. After she opened it, the actor continued with her presentation without mentioning it again.

It wasn't a script, but custody papers served by a process server. Jason

Also Read | She Said: Universal Unveils First Look of Harvey Weinstein Movie at 2022 CinemaCon.

and Wilde share two kids, Otis and Daisy. "Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms Wilde and Mr Sudeikis," a source told Fox News.

It continued, "Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

Sudeikis and Wilde began a romantic relationship in 2011. He proposed to her in 2013, though they never officially tied the knot. It's unclear when the couple called the relationship off, but they publicly confirmed it in November 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)