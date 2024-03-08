Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, the makers of 'Laapataa Ladies' unveiled the track 'Dheeme Dheeme' from the film.

The song narrates the story of brides and their lives. With the backdrop of rural India. It is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Ram Sampath. Lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire.

Sharing the song's video, T-Series on Instagram wrote, "Experience the magic of #DheemeDheeme in the soulful voice of Shreya Ghoshal."

'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao. The film has received positive reviews from the critics and audience.

The film's story is set in 2001 in rural India about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case. It has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the scripting by Biplab Goswami.

'Laapataa Ladies' stars Ravi Kishan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ratna, and Sparsh Shrivastav in pivotal roles. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023. The film received a standing ovation at the festival. (ANI)

