New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): On World Energy Conservation Day today, climate warrior Bhumi Pednekar stressed on moving towards renewable sources of energy which are clean for the environment

"We have to understand that climate change is real and we are in the middle of a crisis. I want to say this loudly to everyone that we are in the middle of a crisis," the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh,' actor said.

"We have to act now and act immediately to save our planet and we have to move towards using renewable sources of energy which is clean for the environment. We are not realising the potential threat that lies ahead of us if we don't address climate change in a big way," she added.

The 'Durgamati,' actor threw light on the speed with which climate change is happening and also spoke about her climate warrior initiative.

"Over the last few years, I have realized that climate change is real and it is happening at a crazy speed. And we need to do something about it today, right now and that is why I started climate warrior," the 31-year-old actor.

"The idea is to create a platform where we can discuss, create awareness, use my social media handle to kind of have a positive uplif in the society through my handles that is exactly what I am doing in Climate Warrior. The idea is to have more climate warriors like me because we really need to start speaking up about this," Pednekar added.

Pednekar is an environmentally conscious citizen who has taken up climate conservation as a cause to raise awareness among fellow Indians.

She has been associated with her online and offline initiative called Climate Warrior through which she is mobilising citizens of the country to contribute towards protecting the environment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)