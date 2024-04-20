Washington [US], April 20 (ANI): 'The Lord of the Rings' actor Orlando Bloom shared how he prepared himself for his travel-adventure show, 'Orlando Bloom: To The Edge', reported People.

Although he excels in three thrilling sports throughout the series -- including wingsuiting, free diving and rock climbing -- he recalled a moment from the third episode when he finally reached the top of a towering rock formation in Moab, Utah, called Ancient Art.

"It still fills me with exhilaration," Bloom told People of the breakthrough moment. "It felt like a lightning rod with a bolt going straight through me -- so connected."

In the episode, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor seeks guidance from climbing expert Maureen "Mo" Beck to reach his goal of standing at the pinnacle that's the size of a "pizza box," he recalled.

During the series, the dad of two -- he shares daughter Daisy, 3, with his fiancee Katy Perry and son Flynn, 13, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr -- opened up about how he has to overcome his fear after experiencing a near-fatal fall in his twenties, after which he was told he may never walk again.

"The sort of fear and terror of standing up on a pizza box with a 400-foot drop all around you and having put my body through this extreme torture to get there," he said, "it was a combination of elements that was so real."

"It helped me stay centred and focused," said Bloom of his spiritual practice. "It was full of tears, terror, gratitude moment that I think I'll be able to look back on."

Throughout the three-part series, Bloom works with several experts like Beck to guide him through the physical, mental, and emotional challenges that accompany the nail-biting activities.

He talked about the important lessons he learned while getting trained alongside the pros who have made their extreme sport a lifestyle for themselves.

"The education that was being given to me by these experts -- like Luke Aikins in skydiving, Camila Jaber and Will Trubridge in the dive, and Mo Beck, who is this remarkable adaptive climber for the climb episode -- it got me focused."

He noted that by "putting myself in these extreme situations," he was able to learn the "valuable lesson of becoming more capable, trusting the process and being present," reported People. (ANI)

