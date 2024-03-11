Los Angeles [US], March 11 (ANI): Journalist-turned-director Mstyslav Chernov's '20 Days in Mariupol' bagged the Best Documentary Feature Film award at the Oscars 2024.

'20 Days In Mariupol' marks Chernov's documentary feature debut. The project offers a first-person account of the 20 days he and his AP colleagues Maloletka and Stepanenko spent documenting Russia's invasion of Mariupol, Ukraine, Variety reported.

Taking to X, The Academy shared a post and wrote, "Congratulations to '20 Days in Mariupol' -- this year's Best Documentary Feature Film! #Oscars."

The documentary captures shocking images of Russian troops targeting civilians, killing children, the elderly, and thousands of others. Among the atrocities was the Russian bombing of a maternity hospital.

The film also shows the challenges Chernov faced trying to upload the footage he and his colleagues were taking. Sometimes he could use a satellite phone; other times, Ukrainian military officials would guide him to one of the few places in Mariupol still with an internet connection.

The film triumphed over 'Bobi Wine: The People's President', 'The Eternal Memory', 'Four Daughters,' and 'To Kill a Tiger'.

In the category of Best Documentary Short Film, 'The Last Repair Shop' bagged the award.

Kris Bowers took the stage with his co-director, Ben Proudfoot, to accept the award.

In his speech, he called the film a project, "about the heroes in our schools who often go unsung, unthanked, and unseen."

The Academy's post read on X, "'The Last Repair Shop' wins the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film. Congratulations! #Oscars."

The Oscars 2024 are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles and are streaming live on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

