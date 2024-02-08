New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) It was a great day for India at Grammys, says tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, who is overwhelmed by the love that has come his way for his triple win at this year's music awards.

The veteran percussionist was India's big winner with three Grammys at the annual ceremony.

Also Read | Madhu Chopra Applauds 'Smart Parenting' of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for Daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Hussain, 72, expressed gratitude to admirers and followers in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"I am overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of love, affection, and blessings for my multiple Grammy wins.

Also Read | Aditya Dhar Confirms Yami Gautam's Pregnancy; Article 370 Actress Is Five Months Pregnant.

"It is impossible for me to individually respond to all of you but be assured that you are all in my heart and I'm bowing to each and every one of you in thanks. It was a great day for India at the Grammys and I'm proud to be carrying the national flag," he wrote.

At the Grammys, which were held in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Hussain earned his first honour for best global music album for 'This Moment' as part of the fusion music group Shakti, which includes founding member, British guitarist John McLaughlin, as well as vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram.

He later won two other awards for the best global music performance for "Pashto" and best contemporary instrumental album for "As We Speak", along with flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, American banjo player Bela Fleck and American bassist Edgar Meyer.

In a separate post on social media, Hussain thanked fashion designer Manish Malhotra for dressing him up for the annual awards earlier this week.

"My heartfelt thanks to @manishmalhotra05 for creating these stunning outfits for me to wear and making me look so good," he wrote.

The musician is set to perform with Louis Banks, Ranjit Barot, and Gino Banks at this year's edition of Drum Day on February 10 at Mumbai's Shanmukhananda Hall.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)