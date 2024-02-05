Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer 'Murder Mubarak' will be released on Netflix.

The film will hit the streaming giant on March 15.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the film's promo, leaving netizens intrigued. Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra, Dimple Kapadia and Suhail Nayyar are also a part of the film.

In the promo, Pankaj Tripathi can be seen essaying the role of a non-traditional cop who is involved in a murder investigation.

Homi Adajania has helmed the flm.

Sharing more details about 'Murder Mubarak', Homi Adajania in a statement said,"Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic that lends itself to a compulsive watch. It's a colorful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunnit. And thanks to our collab with Netflix, with its international reach, it's like throwing the coolest, wackiest party and the whole world is invited."

Dinesh Vijan, Producer, Maddock Films, has also shared his views.

"This is the sixth project that Homi and I are diving into and I wanted to up the ante by finding a uniquely entertaining narrative and then this happened! Also to have such an eclectic ensemble bring to life a script that is one of the quirkier and more entertaining murder mysteries that I've read was very exciting for me," he shared.

As per Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, "Murder Mubarak is a distinctive blend of suspense and comedy, combining the best of both genres. "

"True to its intriguing title, the film is gripping and entertaining, brought to life by a stellar ensemble star cast. We are thrilled to present another entertaining film from our successful collaboration with Maddock Films. Directed by Homi Adajania, this mystery thriller is set to take the audience on a ride like never before," she added.

The film was mainly shot in Delhi. (ANI)

