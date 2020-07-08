Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino is all set to write and direct the feature film 'The Hand of God' for Netflix.

The upcoming project will be bankrolled by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle company, with Sorrentino.

The plot details of the flick are not yet revealed; however, it is based on an original idea by the director, taking Sorrentino back to his hometown of Naples, for the shoot.

His debut feature 'One Man Up' released in 2001, was filmed in the southern Italian city.

"I am excited at the idea of filming in Naples again exactly twenty years after my first film. 'The Hand Of God' represents for the first time in my career an intimate and personal film, a novel of formation at once light-hearted and painful," Deadline quoted Sorrentino as saying.

"I am delighted to partake in this adventure with producer Lorenzo Mieli, his company The Apartment and Netflix. The mutual understanding between myself and Teresa Moneo, David Kosse, and Scott Stuber from Netflix on the meaning of the film was immediate and dazzling. They made me feel at home, an ideal condition because this is precisely what this film means to me: going back home," the director added.

The Oscar-winning director has recently helmed HBO series 'The New Pope' and also the Silvio Berlusconi biopic 'Loro'. (ANI)

